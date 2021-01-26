Phase 1A vaccination survey closed due to supply

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A vaccination sign-up survey for those in Phase 1A in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties has now been closed.

Health officials said there aren’t enough vaccines to supply those on the survey. 60,000 eligible workers signed up and more than 11,000 were sent invitations.

Phase 1A people who already have an appointment to be vaccinated don’t need to do anything but show up for the scheduled appointment. Those who filled out the survey but have not heard back should go to the eligibility tool to schedule an appointment.

It went live on January 12.

Officials said that it might take weeks to get an appointment even if eligible. The scheduling system can only handle 1,000 people at a time, so people may have to try back several times. Once appointments are full for the week they will have to try again the next week.