Photo shows large, mask-less gathering amid Ducks spring game

Photo taken by Twitter user @mojohil22 on Saturday, May from Eugene, Oregon where hundreds of students attended a party. (Mojo Hill)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A University of Oregon student’s tweet of hundreds partaking in an off-campus party Saturday has since gone viral.

Saturday’s Ducks game did not allow fans to enter Autzen stadium because of Lane County’s recent rollback to the Extreme Risk Level.

Mojo Hill, the sophomore who took tweeted the photo, called the gathering off E 15th Avenue “ridiculous.” Other witnesses told Eugene’s CBS affiliate KVAL the party lasted for several hours.

Under the Extreme Risk category, gatherings cannot exceed six people.

“We are disappointed to see the photo of a large gathering of young people at what appears to be an off-campus party involving UO students from over the weekend,” the school said in a statement online. “The UO is limited in the actions it can take with individuals who live in private homes. However, the office of student conduct and community standards is investigating complaints involving this photo, and will take any necessary appropriate actions.”

Data from the Oregon Health Authority showed a spike in COVID-19 cases in Lane County in the weeks following students’ return from spring break. Soon after, however, new cases dropped sharply by the week of April 26.