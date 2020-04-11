Photos: Americans continue to adapt to ‘pandemic life’

Nurses and healthcare workers mourn and remember their colleagues who died during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (which causes COVID-19) during a demonstration outside Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan on April 10, 2020 in New York City. – The global coronavirus death toll topped 100,000 on April 10 as Easter celebrations around the world kicked off in near-empty churches with billions of people stuck indoors to halt the pandemic’s deadly worldwide march. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As of Saturday, April 11, 2020, more than 459,000 cases of the coronavirus have been reported across the U.S; nearly 17,000 people have died from the virus.

Below are scenes from around the country over the past week as Americans learn to adapt to the challenges brought on by COVID-19.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 10: A worker wears a face mask and gloves at a stand selling coronavirus pandemic supplies, including face masks, on April 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Beginning today, residents of Los Angeles and workers are required by law to wear masks or other face coverings at ‘essential’ businesses to protect against the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Santa Monica Beach remains closed on April 10, 2020 in Santa Monica, California where the Stay-At-Home order has been extended from April 19 to May 15 amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Emergency medical technicians with Anne Arundel County Fire Department assess a young woman experiencing novel coronavirus, COVID-19, symptoms on April 10, 2020 in Glen Burnie, Maryland. – The United States on April 10, 2020, become the first country to record more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day, with 2,108 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 10: Ronald Roemer (L) from University Medical Center of Southern Nevada bumps elbows with UNLV Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs John Gladchuk as he helps to deliver 1,500 cloth masks from UNLV Athletics to UMC as the medical community continues to battle the coronavirus on April 10, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. UNLV Athletics student-athletes, coaches, staff and their families are making a total of 3,000 masks made out of T-shirts supplied by Nike and the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education for the hospital. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 10: A man pauses in a empty market in Grand Central Terminal stands as the coronavirus epidemic keeps people inside on April 10, 2020 in New York City. According to John Hopkins University, the global death toll from COVID-19 has now reached 100,000 worldwide with many experts believing that the number is actually higher. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 10: The streets of Manhattan stand nearly empty due to the coronavirus epidemic on April 10, 2020 in New York City. According to John Hopkins University, the global death toll from COVID-19 has now reached 100,000 worldwide with many experts believing that the number is actually higher. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 10: U.S. President Donald Trump listens during the daily briefing of the White House Coronavirus Task Force in the James Brady Briefing Room April 10, 2020 at the White House in Washington, DC. According to Johns Hopkins University, New York state has more confirmed coronavirus cases than any other country outside of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 10: Officers enforce social distancing as dozens of people stand in line outside of Seatide Fish & Lobster market to purchase fish on Good Friday on April 10, 2020, in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of Queens in New York City. Christians around the world are observing Good Friday today, a day for prayer and fasting commemorating Jesus crucifixion and death. This year, many have chosen to worship virtually. Pope Francis, as well as many Christian leaders, pivoted to live streaming services, during the pandemic. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 10: Dozens of people stand in line outside of Seatide Fish & Lobster market to purchase fish on Good Friday on April 10, 2020 in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of Queens in New York City. Christians around the world are observing Good Friday today, a day for prayer and fasting commemorating Jesus crucifixion and death. This year, many have chosen to worship virtually. Pope Francis, as well as many Christian leaders, pivoted to live streaming services, during the pandemic. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 10: U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams holds up an inhaler during the daily briefing of the White House Coronavirus Task Force in the James Brady Briefing Room April 10, 2020 at the White House in Washington, DC. According to Johns Hopkins University, New York state has more confirmed coronavirus cases than any other country outside of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 10: Rev. Patrick Mahoney, director of the Christian Defense Coalition, kneels in prayer as he livestreams a Good Friday service on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on April 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Christians around the globe will mark the Easter holiday on Sunday, April 12. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 10: Volunteers and others working at a soon to open coronavirus testing site are fitted for masks on April 10, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. According to John Hopkins University, the global death toll from COVID-19 has now reached 100,000 worldwide with many experts believing that the number is actually higher. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 10: A sign thanking the FDNY on a barricade outside of the Trauma Center entrance at Elmhurst Medical Center on April 10, 2020 in New York City. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during his daily briefing on COVID-19 shared that for the first time they’ve seen fewer ICU admissions. The state has experienced 777 new deaths overnight and the state’s death toll now stands at 7,844. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Chocolate bunnies for Easter decorated by Michael Rogak, owner of Jomart Chocolates, sit on a table on April 10, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York. – Hundreds of millions of people around the world will spend the Easter holiday at home as lockdown measures intensify to combat the coronavirus, a pandemic with a global death toll rapidly approaching 100,000. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 10: John Tolbert an MTA bus driver has his temperature taken before starting his shift at the West Farms Bus Depot on April 10, 2020 in New York City. The Temperature Brigade program, as the MTA calls it, is taken with taking the temperature and logging the information for front line workers as the coronavirus continues to ravage the transit authority.(Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – APRIL 09: Sings outside of Metlife Stadium honor essential workers on April 09, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Landmarks and buildings across the nation are displaying blue lights to show support for health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 09: The Kosciuszko Bridge is illuminated in blue as part of the #LightItBlue for Health Workers movement on April 09, 2020 in New York City. Landmarks and buildings across the nation are displaying blue lights to show support for health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

VAN NUYS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 09: People wait in line at a Los Angeles Regional Food Bank distribution for those in need, as the coronavirus pandemic continues, on April 9, 2020 in Van Nuys, California. Organizers said they had distributed food for 1,500 families amid the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

VAN NUYS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 09: A U.S. Postal Service (USPS) worker wears a mask and gloves while delivering mail near a Food Bank distribution for those in need, as the coronavirus pandemic continues, on April 9, 2020 in Van Nuys, California. Organizers said they had distributed food for 1,500 families amid the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

VAN NUYS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 09: People wait in line in their vehicles for a chance to receive food at a Food Bank drive-through distribution for those in need as the coronavirus pandemic continues on April 9, 2020 in Van Nuys, California. Organizers said they had distributed food for 1,500 families amid the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – APRIL 09: The seating area for boarding at an Amtrak gate is closed off at Union Station on April 09, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Amtrak and commuter trains have cut daily routes amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Protester Ramon Muniz holds a sign outside City Hall during a rally asking jails to release prisoners and detainees due to coronavirus in Chicago, Illinois, on April 9, 2020. – The jail has seen a rise in coronavirus cases after two inmates tested positive on March 23. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office reported that as of 5pm on April 9, 2020, 276 inmates and 172 Sheriff’s Office staff had tested positive for the virus. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Protesters hold a sign outside of the City Hall during a rally asking to release prisoners from jails due to coronavirus in Chicago, Illinois, on April 9, 2020. – The jail has seen a rise in coronavirus cases after two inmates tested positive on March 23. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office reported that as of April 8, 2020, 251 inmates and 150 Sheriff’s Office staff had tested positive for the virus. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Cleaning staff disinfect the lectern in the Brady Press Briefing Room ahead of the Coronavirus Task Force press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 9, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Medical personnel move a deceased patient to a refrigerated truck serving as make shift morgues at Brooklyn Hospital Center on April 09, 2020 in New York City. – America’s coronavirus epicenter of New York recorded a new single-day high of 799 COVID-19 deaths Thursday but Governor Andrew Cuomo said the rate of hospitalizations continued to fall. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Digital billboards seen at Time Square on April 09, 2020 in New York City. – America’s coronavirus epicenter of New York recorded a new single-day high of 799 COVID-19 deaths Thursday but Governor Andrew Cuomo said the rate of hospitalizations continued to fall. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

A view of a nearly empty Time Square on April 09, 2020 in New York City. – Another 6.6 million US workers file for unemployment benefits for the week ending April 4, 2020, the Labor Department said on April 9, 2020, a slight decrease from the previous week’s count of 6.9 million, which was 219,000 more than the original tally, according to the report. Nearly 17 million workers lost their jobs since mid-March, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the economy. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 08: Volunteers suit up in personal protective equipment before conducting drive-through coronavirus testing at Malibu City Hall on April 8, 2020 in Malibu, California. The testing effort was facilitated by the emergency relief organization CORE and COVID Clinic utilizing nasal swab testing. Free testing was made available for first responders and essential workers amid the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – APRIL 08: Access to the lake at Sloan’s Lake Park remain closed on April 08, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. Sloan’s Lake Park is home to the biggest lake in Denver and is the city’s second largest park. While many of the amenities are closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, the park remains open. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – APRIL 08: The play grounds at Sloan’s Lake Park remain closed on April 08, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. Sloan’s Lake Park is home to the biggest lake in Denver and is the city’s second largest park. While many of the amenities are closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, the park remains open. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – APRIL 08: The tennis courts at Sloan’s Lake Park remain closed on April 08, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. Sloan’s Lake Park is home to the biggest lake in Denver and is the city’s second largest park. While many of the amenities are closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, the park remains open. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY April 08: Medical workers write their names on face masks to identify each other while wearing PPEs at the emergency field hospital run by Samaritan’s Purse and Mount Sinai Health System in Central Park on April 08, 2020 in New York, United States. New York City remains the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States (Photo by Misha Friedman/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY April 08: Medical workers putting on PPEs at the beginning of their shift at the emergency field hospital run by Samaritan’s Purse and Mount Sinai Health System in Central Park on April 08, 2020 in New York, United States. New York City remains the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States (Photo by Misha Friedman/Getty Images)

A woman lifts her glass and cheers with friends during a virtual happy hour amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis on April 8, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia – With bars closing across the United States, people have started meeting online via Houseparty — one of several group video apps doing a roaring trade during the pandemic. Just this month downloads of Houseparty, which was highly popular with teens a couple of years ago, have surged tenfold to 210,000 per day, according to Apptopia. Others such as Zoom, used mainly for remote working, and Google Hangouts, Skype and Rave have also seen upticks. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 08: Mirimus lab scientists preparing to test COVID-19 samples from recovered patients on April 8, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York City. New York City is the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States and over 122,000 New Yorkers have tested positive for coronavirus. (Photo by Misha Friedman/Getty Images)

An employee wearing a face mask rings up a customer’s alcohol purchase at the Local Market Foods store in Chicago, Illinois, on April 8, 2020, during the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Masked medical personnel display instructions as a man drops his COVID-19 test into a bin amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 8, 2020, on the first day of testing at the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine in south Los Angeles. – California has ramped up coronavirus testing recently but is still way behind other US states as cases across the country top 402,000 with over 13,000 deaths. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

JERSEY CITY, NJ – APRIL 08: A sign displaying information about park closures on April 8, 2020 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Governor Chris Murphy announced on Tuesday the closure of all county and state parks and forests, as the death toll from COVID-19 rises. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Taxi driver Nicolae Hent cleans and disinfects his cab before starting work in New York, April 6, 2020. A taxi driver’s job was already tougher in recent years with the arrival of ride-sharing companies such as Uber and Lyft. The empty streets during the coronavirus pandemic have made things more difficult. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Paramedic Travis Kessel is photographed outside his station house after working a shift amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Monday, April 6, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. Kessel never imagined his work could hurt this much. He loves his career in emergency services. It’s even how he met his wife, an emergency room nurse. But now he worries about the toll the new coronavirus is taking on both of them and their colleagues. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Cleaning products line the wall as Mariam Sufi, left, Lara Atella, second from left, and Lashone Wilson, right, hold an online yoga class via webcam at Hot Yoga Capitol Hill on H Street in Northeast Washington, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot wears a mask as she attends a news conference in Hall A of the COVID-19 alternate site at McCormick Place in Chicago, Friday, April 10, 2020. The “alternative care facility” is designed to relieve pressure on city hospitals from rapidly mounting COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, speaks with reporters outside the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 9, 2020. Senate Democrats on Thursday stalled President Donald Trump’s request for $250 billion to supplement a “paycheck protection” program for businesses crippled by the coronavirus outbreak, demanding protections for minority-owned businesses and money for health care providers and state and local governments. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

