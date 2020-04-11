Photos: Americans continue to adapt to ‘pandemic life’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As of Saturday, April 11, 2020, more than 459,000 cases of the coronavirus have been reported across the U.S; nearly 17,000 people have died from the virus.
Below are scenes from around the country over the past week as Americans learn to adapt to the challenges brought on by COVID-19.
