PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of Oregonians upset with the state’s stay-at-home order demonstrated at the state Capitol on Saturday.

Instead of wearing masks, demonstrators waved American flags and Trump campaign signs in the rain. Other signs read “Reopen Oregon” and “Let me earn a living.” A group of healthcare workers demonstrated at the top of the Capitol steps, urging a phased plan to ease the state’s social distancing requirements.

Scenes from the ReOpen Oregon Rally on May 2, 2020: