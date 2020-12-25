Photos: The Pandemic of 2020 in Oregon

A collection of photos in Oregon during the 2020 pandemic (Getty/AP/KOIN)

A look at the pandemic through the eye of a camera lens

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The pandemic touched every life in multiple ways in 2020. And in every facet of life, cameras were there to record the images that help tell the story.

The novel coronavirus began in Wuhan, China in 2019. COVID-19 (which stands for Coronavirus Disease 2019) first hit the US in Washington state on January 21, 2020. In Oregon, the first case was identified on February 28 — Hector Calderon, a janitor at Forest Hills Elementary in Lake Oswego.

He spent more than 2 months in the hospital and was discharged to continue his recovery at a skilled nursing facility.

There are literally thousands of pictures to choose from to tell the story of the coronavirus pandemic in Oregon. Here are a few dozen.