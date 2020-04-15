Plasma from COVID-19 survivors may help save lives

FILE – In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Dr. Zhou Min, a recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city’s blood center in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province. Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients contains antibodies that may help reduce the viral load in patients that are fighting the disease. (Chinatopix via AP, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Survivors of COVID-19 have a chance to save the lives of others who are battling the respiratory illness by donating blood.

The American Red Cross is looking for recovered COVID-19 patients willing to donate convalescent plasma. While the use of convalescent plasma hasn’t yet been approved for use by the FDA, federal officials are investigating its potential to treat ill patients.

Convalescent plasma has been used to study outbreaks of other respiratory infections, like SARS and MERS epidemics and the H1N1pandemic. Convalescent plasma taken from people who have had these illnesses—and recovered—contain antibodies to their respective viruses.

KOIN 6 News first reported about the need for COVID-19 convalescent plasma on Tuesday. An Oregon nurse named Jose Jimenez who became sick with the coronavirus last month was in desperate need of a donation of a rare blood type: AB positive. Jose’s condition declined and he was transferred to a Portland ICU to be put on life support on Monday.

Jose’s wife, Holly, said her husband has since received a unit of convalescent plasma.

“He had a steady day with improvement in his vital signs and lab results,” she said.

Those interested in donating convalescent plasma can learn more by clicking here. Donors must be at least 17 years old and have a verified COVID-19 diagnosis, be symptom-free and fully recovered.

And there is always a need for blood donors. Find the donation center nearest you.