Pods? Micro-schools? Oregon parents plan for fall

Most students in Oregon will not be entering classrooms come the fall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When schools suddenly shut down at the onset of the pandemic in spring, online instruction for students didn’t go well for most families. But now, with an online-only start to school across almost all of Oregon planned for the fall, parents are banding together to get the education job done.

Families are buddying up by reaching out through Facebook groups like Portland Micro Schools to seek out others with the same age and even same-class kids to form groups of 4 to 5 kids for a mini-school at rotating homes.

Most plan to keep their kids enrolled in their current school but want to help each other to keep kids on task while school is online. It’s also to provide some socialization.

“I’m seeing parents in our community saying, ‘We’re going to split this 5 ways, 5 kids, same grade rotate houses 1 day a week, kids have same school, same friends, same someone making sure the homework is getting done,” said parent Daava Mills Chavez.

PDX Monthly: Parents Turn to ‘School Pods’ as Fall Approaches

Facebook groups for Portland area Micro Schools

Some groups plan to have parents take turns helping the small group. Others plan to hire teachers or substitute teachers to help with learning and to provide extra material.

It’s a national movement. Locally, there are parents in many different school districts who are connecting to put together these school pods.