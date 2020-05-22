Polk County woman is Oregon’s 145th COVID death

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

Health authorities said the woman had underlying medical conditions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — COVID-19 has claimed another life in Oregon, bringing the state’s death toll to 145 on Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority said.

The state’s 145th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Polk County who had underlying medical conditions, OHA said.

Health officials reported 24 new cases in the following counties: Coos (1), Deschutes (1), Jefferson (1), Malheur (3), Marion (4), Multnomah (8), Umatilla (3), Washington (3).

There are no new presumptive cases. The statewide case total is now 3,817.

