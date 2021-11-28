Pop-up clinics in Beaverton and Salem offer first-round and booster vaccines

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two pop-up vaccine clinics are hoping to make it easier for people to get their COVID-19 booster shots.
Two clinics, one in Beaverton and one in Salem, are offering first doses and booster shots. No appointments are necessary.
In Beaverton, the clinic at Tektronix will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday and every Monday through Saturday. The clinic will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
In Salem, a new drive-through clinic is open at 3455 Aumsville Highway Southeast. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day through Dec. 5. Hours will expand starting Dec. 6.