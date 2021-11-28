Pop-up clinics in Beaverton and Salem offer first-round and booster vaccines

FILE – Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at UCI Medical Center in Orange, Calif. Jessica M. is a healthcare worker who is also immunocompromised. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, along with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have taken steps to expand the use of booster shots to quell the recent surge in COVID-19 infections. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two pop-up vaccine clinics are hoping to make it easier for people to get their COVID-19 booster shots.

Two clinics, one in Beaverton and one in Salem, are offering first doses and booster shots. No appointments are necessary.

In Beaverton, the clinic at Tektronix will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday and every Monday through Saturday. The clinic will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Sites around Oregon are ready to accommodate large numbers of people seeking #COVID19 vaccinations. Offering all three COVID-19 vaccines, these sites are open to everyone eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine or booster.



For current locations and times, visit https://t.co/uKcklmtPW6.

In Salem, a new drive-through clinic is open at 3455 Aumsville Highway Southeast. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day through Dec. 5. Hours will expand starting Dec. 6.