Brown shares updated plan to reopen Oregon businesses, counties

Portland Beer Festival goes digital during pandemic

Coronavirus

Portland Beer Fest set for May 16

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland remains a beer town, even during the pandemic.

The first virtual beer festival will take place in Portland on May 16 as the Portland Beer Festival goes digital. There will be breweries, games, guests and bands. Anyone 21 or older who buys a ticket will get a case of 10 special release beers the day before the event.

