Portland Beer Festival goes digital during pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland remains a beer town, even during the pandemic.
The first virtual beer festival will take place in Portland on May 16 as the Portland Beer Festival goes digital. There will be breweries, games, guests and bands. Anyone 21 or older who buys a ticket will get a case of 10 special release beers the day before the event.
Get your Virtual Portland Beer Festival tickets here.
