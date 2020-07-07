Portland bureaus offer $1M in small business utility relief

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For 2 weeks beginning Wednesday, small businesses in Portland can apply for relief for their sewer, stormwater and water bills.

The Small Business Program for Utility Relief, aka SPUR, will accept applications between July 8 and July 22 for credits on their bills ranging between $1000 and $10,0000.

The Portland Water Bureau and the Bureau of Environmental Services have pledged $1 million to help. The agencies worked with Prosper Portland to develop this program, which builds on the Small Business Relief Fund that provides help needed during the pandemic.

Officials said applications will not be on a first-come, first-served basis, but rather on “a racial equity and vulnerabilty lens.” Between 200 and 300 businesses are expected to benefit from this program, and July 22 is a hard deadline date to submit an application.

In a statement, PWB Director Mike Stuhr said,“By investing in small businesses today, the utilities are also helping to ensure that these ratepayers can continue to invest in our sewer, stormwater and water infrastructure for decades to come.”

All customers using City of Portland utilities are offered no-interest, flexible payment scheduled during the pandemic. Officials said the utility bureaus suspended late fees, collections and water shut-offs on accounts with past-due balances.