Portland cafe owner pledges 1,200 tamales to the hungry

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The owner of a Southeast Portland cafe is working toward a goal of donating 1,200 tamales to people in need during this pandemic.

Hector Mejia, owner of Cafe Zamora on the corner of Gladstone and 37th, originally planned to donate one tamale for every two sold. But, as the numbers of tamales sold continued to rise, he set up a GoFundMe campaign to help reach even higher goals. According to the campaign, $10 funds six tamales.

Hector Mejia, owner of Cafe Zamora. April 5, 2020 (KOIN)

“We are all facing challenges, and unfortunately, the ones who are in need are in the streets, that don’t have that many options, are the ones who are exposed to all this,” said Mejia. “So, having shelters, having organizations that are taking care of them also motivates me to keep going, and to help them even further.”

The tamales are being donated to charity groups working with homeless shelters and people in need. So far, Mejia has donated nearly 800 tamales to those groups.