Portland care center employee diagnosed with COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A caretaker at Regency Park in Portland has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee fell ill after their shift on Friday, March 13, according to the care center. They were then tested on Tuesday and received word of the positive result on Thursday. The care center said the employee was not symptomatic while at work and has not returned to the center since Friday.
According to Regency Park, no resident has tested positive and staff is remaining on high alert.
“We continue to monitor your loved ones and our staff constantly,” said a statement on their website.
This is one of the 88 total confirmed cases in Oregon. Three patients have died from the virus.
