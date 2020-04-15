Portland coffeehouse uses SBA loan to rehire workforce

The Arrow Coffeehouse had to get creative to continue bringing in business during the COVID-19 pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many small businesses are scrambling to try and apply for government loans to stay afloat.

Some programs are already saying they are full, including the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program which has approved more than 1 million applications.

The Arrow Coffeehouse in Portland managed to obtain a SBA loan that helped owner Erica Escalante hire back her employees and keep the cafe open.

Escalante told KOIN 6 News her business dropped off by 70% when she had to shut the doors last month at the state’s behest. Customers continued supporting Arrow Coffeehouse through online ordering but Escalante said she needed extra help handling deliveries and the online system.

She applied about two weeks ago for the Paycheck Protection Program through her bank and was awarded a $29,000 loan. Her workforce started to reform, though with some changes.

“A lot of people that take public transportation do not feel comfortable coming back to work but I was able to hire some new people—people laid off from other cafes—and I was able to give them a full-time job,” Escalante said.

Because the loan Escalante was awarded is being used to put people to work, it qualifies as being largely forgivable. The cafe owner said changing her business model has been hard work. Walk-up customers now order through a speaker system in front of the cafe.

Online ordering at The Arrow Coffeehouse