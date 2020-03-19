Portland considers shelter in place order to curb virus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The city of Portland is considering a shelter in place order in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
A spokesperson for the office of Mayor Ted Wheeler said Wednesday the mayor is considering all local options but a shelter in place is not currently in effect.
“Everything related to public health must be on the table,” said Eileen Park with the mayor’s office.
Park said Wheeler is seeking guidance from public health officials before taking action and will be deferring to their recommendation.
KOIN 6 News will update this story.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.