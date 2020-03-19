Portland considers shelter in place order to curb virus

A shelter in place order is NOT currently in effect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The city of Portland is considering a shelter in place order in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the office of Mayor Ted Wheeler said Wednesday the mayor is considering all local options but a shelter in place is not currently in effect.

“Everything related to public health must be on the table,” said Eileen Park with the mayor’s office.

Park said Wheeler is seeking guidance from public health officials before taking action and will be deferring to their recommendation.

KOIN 6 News will update this story.