1  of  2
Closings
Christ the King Catholic School LCC Head Start/ EHS/ECEAP

Portland considers shelter in place order to curb virus

Coronavirus

A shelter in place order is NOT currently in effect

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler during a debate on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The city of Portland is considering a shelter in place order in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the office of Mayor Ted Wheeler said Wednesday the mayor is considering all local options but a shelter in place is not currently in effect.

“Everything related to public health must be on the table,” said Eileen Park with the mayor’s office.

Park said Wheeler is seeking guidance from public health officials before taking action and will be deferring to their recommendation.

KOIN 6 News will update this story.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget