Portland dealership strives for normalcy during pandemic

Buying a car can still be like it used to be, just with a few modifications

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New measures are in place to preserve the traditional car-buying experience at Subaru of Portland: yellow tape on the floor to keep people separated, Plexiglas at sales desks, a physical barrier between salespeople their customers. The dealership near East Burnside on SE Grand Avenue is open for business.

“I look forward to the day we can do car deals on a handshake,” said General Manager Chris Borquist. “I look forward to those days again, but they may not come back. If they do, that’d be great, but if they don’t, then we’ll be ready for it and we’ll do whatever it takes to make it a safe place for our customers.”

He said they’re also responding to the times with more online sales of cars. There is a desk outside the front door now, and solo test drives without a sales person. And Borquist said they are taking the extraordinary step of taking the entire car-buying process to a customer’s home, if that’s what it takes.

“We can negotiate, work out the price, work out financing terms, and get credit pre-approved and get all the paperwork printed up, and actually take it to your home,” said Borquist. “Trade your old car for a new car and make it an easy, fun, and quick, simple process.”

The service department has also remained open. In some cases, employees will tow to and from the dealership. Technicians now work at every other work station to maintain a social distance in the shop. They sanitize the inside of your car when they get it, and sanitize it again before returning it.

All of this is intended to keep the car-buying process safe and as normal as possible during these abnormal times brought about by the coronavirus.