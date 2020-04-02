Portland doc helps launch GetUsPPE website

GetUsPPE designed to help facilitate the need for personal protective equipment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Personal protective equipment — PPE — is a new phrase in the collective vocabulary.

Dr. Valerie Griffeth, MD, Ph.D, is a board certified emergency medicine physician in Portland and is completing fellowship in critical care medicine at OHSU.

She recently published an article about The Need for Ventilators and Personal Protective Equipment during the Covid-19 Pandemic in the New England Journal of Medicine. She is among a group of physicians who started GetUsPPE.org

Griffeth joined AM Extra to talk about that and the importance of the Defense Production Act in responding to this crisis. She and her colleagues remain concerned that it has not been fully activated, which is hampering a coordinated national response.

