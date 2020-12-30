Portland firefighters to be vaccinated starting Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire & Rescue will start vaccinating their employees on Thursday.

PF&R has received 1,000 vaccine doses to start doing first-round shots.

At least 8 PF&R firefighters tested positive for COVID-19 last month. PF&R has 31 fire stations throughout the city, and have responded to over 60,000 calls for service since the pandemic began.

Firefighters and staff complete health assessments and temperature checks before reporting to work, wear face coverings inside fire station common areas and work facilities as well as outside, and adhering to 6 feet of physical distancing in non-emergency situations when possible.