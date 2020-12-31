Portland firefighters begin receiving vaccine doses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Generally, Portland firefighters are the ones providing protection. Thursday, they begin to get some protection for themselves against the coronavirus.

PF&R Chief Sara Boone received one of the first shots and talked about the vaccination process. Over the course of the next three to four days, about 700 firefighters will receive first doses of the Moderna vaccine. The shots will be administered by paramedics with PF&R.

The fire bureau received 1,000 doses of the vaccine on Wednesday. The remaining 300 doses will be used to begin vaccinating Portland police officers.

PF&R Occupational Health Nurse Janet Woodside holds the just delivered 1000 doses of Moderna vaccine, Dec. 30, 2020. (PF&R)

At least a dozen PF&R firefighters have so far tested positive for COVID-19. PF&R has 31 fire stations throughout the city, and have responded to over 60,000 calls for service since the pandemic began.

“Each of these firefighters with the infection or positive result means we have to quarantine the entire crew and sometimes the entire station,” explained Lt. Rich Chapman.

Firefighters and staff complete health assessments and temperature checks before reporting to work, wear face coverings inside fire station common areas and work facilities as well as outside, and adhering to 6 feet of physical distancing in non-emergency situations when possible.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue also received a shipment of Moderna vaccines on Wednesday and will start administering shots to firefighters next week. Doses will also be provided to law enforcement in Washington and Clackamas counties.