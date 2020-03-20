Portland Fred Meyer employee tests positive for COVID-19

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oregon has reached 88

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An employee who works at a Portland Fred Meyer store has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The employee worked at the store on Northeast Glisan. The company said the last day that employee worked at the store was March 10. The person is currently being treated.

Jeffery Temple, a Fred Meyer representative, told KOIN 6 they brought in a professional overnight leaner and have associates cleaning routinely in all stores.

“We work closely with the health department to follow their response guidance,” said Temple.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oregon has reached 88. Three of those cases resulted in death.

