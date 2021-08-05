Portland ICU nurse: Patients are younger, getting sick quickly

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As ICU’s are filling up with COVID patients, there is again an urgent plea from those who work there to get vaccinated.

An ICU nurse at Providence Portland Medical Center tells KOIN 6 that their patients with COVID are unvaccinated. They recently had no COVID patients in the ICU but it is filling back up again.

“We were waiting for that shoe to drop and it dropped. We have them back in the ICU, all over the hospital, our numbers up 3 times in the last month. The patients are younger and getting sick very quickly,” said nurse Sabra Bederka.

Bederka said the way many people finally decide to get vaccinated these days is if they know someone who got really sick and was hospitalized or died.

She hopes more businesses will require masks or proof of vaccination to keep more people safe and convince them to get a shot.