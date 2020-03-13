Some Portland metro schools to close ahead of Spring Break

The Tigard-Tualatin School District’s board of directors discuss whether to close schools due to coronavirus, March 12, 2020. (KOIN)

The Lake Oswego School District is also holding an emergency meeting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Schools in the Tigard-Tualatin School District will close starting Friday amid the coronavirus outbreak. Schools there will remain closed during the week leading up to Spring Break.

Students can come to school to get their belongings until noon on Friday.

The Oregon School Boards Association said teachers at Tigard-Tualatin schools will return March 30 and classes will resume March 31. Grab-and-go meals including breakfast will still be served to students from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Students will not be able to eat inside.

The board of directors for the Tigard-Tualatin School District voted unanimously in favor of the closures at an emergency meeting on Thursday evening.

The Lake Oswego School Board directed the superintendent to also close schools next week. Classes will still be held Friday, though the board of directors expects lower attendance. Students will return to school on March 30.

On Sunday, the Hillsboro School District announced a student at South Meadows Middle School tested positive for the coronavirus. The school was not closed.

The Oregon Education Association of Teachers Union released a statement Thursday, saying it wants the state to have educators placed on paid leave if they are self-quarantined or if districts order school closures. The union also wants educators or students who are at high-risk or live with someone who is high-risk to be allowed to stay home.

