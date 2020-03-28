Portland, Multnomah County defer business income tax payments

The announcement puts the city and county in line with Oregon and federal changes

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Following city and county declarations of emergency during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Portland and Multnomah County announced on Friday, March 27, that businesses owing income tax for the 2019 tax year can delay their filings and payments from April 15 to July 15.

The goal is to relieve pressure on businesses that have been hurt by the downturn in the economy caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

No penalties or interest will accrue until July 16 for any tax filing extended by the current order.

Gov. Kate Brown already pushed back Oregon’s personal income tax filing deadline to stay in line with the federal extension until July 15. Friday’s announce puts Multnomah County and Portland in line with the federal government and the state of Oregon.

“The best thing we can do for the economy is to control the spread of the virus,” Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said. “But we will also make every effort to work with our business community to be flexible, help where we can, and work collectively toward a speedy economic recovery.”

“We are prioritizing actions to strengthen our economy’s resilience, and speed its recovery,” Mayor Ted Wheeler said. “This is one of many steps we are taking to support local employers and employees.”

What changes; what doesn’t

What is deferred

The city and county are automatically extending the tax filing and payment deadline for Portland and Multnomah County business tax payments due April 15 — for the 2019 tax year — to July 15.

For C-Corporations with a May 15 deadline with the state of Oregon, the Portland and Multnomah County business tax return filings due May 15 also are extended until July 15.

What is not deferred

Property tax payments are not deferred. Multnomah County already has collected 90% of 2019 property tax payments. As of today, for those still owing, the May 15 property tax payment is due as usual.

Business tax payments for 2019, due with returns after April 15 (or May 15 for C-Corporations) are not extended at this time.

Clean Energy Surcharge tax year 2019 payments are due as usual by the original due date of the Portland and Multnomah County business tax returns. However, no late penalties will be assessed for taxpayers making good-faith efforts to estimate their tax year 2019 Clean Energy Surcharge payments.

No 2020 quarterly estimated business tax payments, including the Clean Energy Surcharge, are extended.

No extension is granted for Transient Lodging Taxes or Tourism Improvement Fees.

For details about tax and other relief, please see the Portland Revenue Division website.

The Portland Tribune is a KOIN 6 News media partner