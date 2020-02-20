Portland paramedic helps quarantined groups in Omaha

Michael Spina is part of the Portland Airport Fire and Rescue team

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland paramedic is back home after traveling to Nebraska to help treat Americans evacuated from China amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Michael Spina is part of the Portland Airport Fire and Rescue team. He also serves on the National Disaster Medical System’s Disaster Medical Assistance Team.

Hundreds of Americans who were evacuated from Wuhan, China were quarantined for 14 days at Camp Ashland — a National Guard facility near Omaha. Spina said the DMAT provided basic health support for everyone.

No one in his quarantine group was infected with the virus.

Another team from Oregon was sent to a base in Texas where more Americans were quarantined.