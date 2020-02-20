Portland paramedic helps quarantined groups in Omaha

Closings
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland paramedic is back home after traveling to Nebraska to help treat Americans evacuated from China amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Michael Spina is part of the Portland Airport Fire and Rescue team. He also serves on the National Disaster Medical System’s Disaster Medical Assistance Team.

Hundreds of Americans who were evacuated from Wuhan, China were quarantined for 14 days at Camp Ashland — a National Guard facility near Omaha. Spina said the DMAT provided basic health support for everyone.

No one in his quarantine group was infected with the virus.

Another team from Oregon was sent to a base in Texas where more Americans were quarantined.

  • Portland Airport Firefighter Paramedic Mike Spina was among a team of people deployed to Omaha to help with US citizens in quarantine after returning from Wuhan, China. Photo released February 19, 2020 by US Department of Health and Human Services.
