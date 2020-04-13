Portland Rescue Mission sees spike in need amid pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Rescue Mission is continuing its services to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mission typically serves around 900 meals a day, but the daily numbers have spiked to over 1,500 due to the coronavirus. In addition to the heightened need, social distancing has really changed the way they serve their clients.

“Completely redo how you deliver everything—you’re making a new non-profit almost, as you operate. It’s like finishing a ship while you’re still underway. March was a very challenging month,” said Eric Bauer, executive director of the Portland Rescue Mission.

Portland Rescue Mission is still accepting much-needed donations. Food and other items can be dropped off down a chute to reduce contact while donating. The following is a list of the mission’s most-needed donations, however other items such as clothing for men, women, and children are always accepted.