PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The end of Oregon’s mask mandate on March 12 means nowhere, including businesses or schools, will be required by the state to have masks worn inside. But for one of Portland’s top industries, things might not look much different.

Peter Kost, owner of Ken’s Artisan Pizza, explained to KOIN 6 News how his restaurant will adapt to the change in mask rules.

“I think with everything else going on the world right now, it will be a feeling of at least we get this,” Kost said.

Kost added “on the initial onset, so many people are going to want to be out and just feel that feeling of not having the mask.”



He also owns Carina’s Lounge in northwest Portland and says most staff at both restaurants will likely keep masks on.

“I think the staff is concerned about each other and many of them have older parents or grandparents they see on a regular basis,” Kost said.



He predicts kitchen staff are less likely to wear them since they don’t interact with guests, and they’re in the middle of all the sizzling heat.



“The kitchen crew will probably let down a little more where they’re behind walls,” Kost said.



For diners who feel more comfortable showing up in a mask, Kost says there’s no judgement, and the same goes for those who come in without one.



“Not try to demean in one way or the other, everybody has a choice they want to make. When we were asking for vax cards, it’s not telling someone they’re wrong for not getting the vaccination, it’s their choice just like it’s our choice to feel like we’re protecting the people around us and their loved one,” Kost explained.

They stopped asking for vax cards at Ken’s last week and will stop asking for them at Carina’s starting this week.

“We understand it’s a big thing and that people are excited which is great,” Kost said.

Some restaurants, even though they’re not requiring masks, are still going to require proof of vaccination so make sure you check before going out.