Portland restaurants already feeling COVID-19 impact

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — March is usually known as Portland Dining Month, but this year, local restaurant owners are already feeling the economic impact of the novel coronavirus.

Several restaurant owners in Northwest Portland told KOIN 6 News they’ve noticed a decline in customers in the last week.

One of those restaurants, Ataula, says they’ve had several large parties cancel reservations. The restaurant says they’ve been forced to ask waitstaff to leave early.

Travel Portland says it’s reminding those Portlanders who can make it out to consider Portland Dining Month, which has 142 restaurants participating this year.

“It’s a good time to be extra cautious, wash your hands, do all of those things,” Marcus Hibdon with Travel Portland said. “But there’s nothing that says you need to stay in your house and you can’t go out if you’ve in a low-risk population and you’re feeling fine.”