PPS holds listening sessions on potential student vax mandate

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the latest chapter of Portland Public Schools asking parents for their input on a proposed vaccine mandate for students, the school district held a listening session for Spanish-speaking parents Thursday.

The listening session was scheduled for 9 a.m. and only two parents were in attendance. The school board admitted they dropped the ball when they scheduled the session during an hour many parents are working.

Both parents that attended the session opposed a blanket vaccination policy for their childrens’ schools.

“So in addition I think this is a decision that belongs to the family,” said one of the parents, translated from Spanish. “I think it should be a private and confidential decision — and not to be shared with the entire community.”

Another student and family-only meeting will be held in English at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The board says it hopes to schedule another meeting for Spanish-speaking parents between now and their final vote on a mandate.