PSU announces COVID-19 vaccine requirements for fall term

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland State University has announced students and faculty are expected to be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they’re on campus for this upcoming fall term.

As a result of this decision, PSU is hosting a vaccine clinic on campus this May for all students, staff and faculty, along with their family members, ahead of the start of classes in September.

The announcement on Wednesday comes after Oregon State University announced a similar requirement for its students and workers at its locations starting this fall. The University of Washington and Washington State University, along with other higher education institutions in the Portland area, have also announced COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

“All of us are eager to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us and come together again in person as a campus community,” said PSU President Stephen Percy said in a statement. “Widespread vaccination is our clearest and best path toward that future. These vaccines have been proven safe and effective in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, and PSU is committed to being a partner in the public health of our region.”

The University of Oregon has said it is still deciding on whether to require a COVID-19 vaccination.