Portland State University lays off 106

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Facing a loss of more than $13 million during the pandemic, Portland State University announced Friday they have laid off 106 employees who can’t do their work remotely.

“It is our sincere hope that these reductions are short-lived and the employees are able to return to their regular work no later than September 27,” PSU Interim President Stephen Percy said in a statement. “We are developing scenarios for the safe reopening of our campus. I thank each of these employees for their dedicated service.”

Those affected will begin their unpaid leave on May 16, but they will be eligible for the expanded state unemployment benefits and retain their PSU health care plans.

PSU has not announced their plans for returning to on-campus learning in the fall, unlike other Oregon colleges.

Portland State was dealing with a budget problem even before the pandemic. Since the health crisis, PSU executives have taken an 7.5 – 10% pay cut, with Percy taking a 15% cut.