Portland student makes ‘COVID Candies’ for charity

After battling the coronavirus, high school senior Hudson Hale and his friend Ryan Westcott came up with COVID Candies for charity (Courtesy: Hudson Hale)

Hudson Hale came up with the idea after battling coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hudson Hale is a senior at Oregon Episcopal School but turned into a budding entrepreneur after a recent bout with the coronavirus.

His mom and sister also had it but they’re doing fine now. But while he was quarantined at home he began thinking of ways he could help others who haven’t been as fortunate.

That’s when he came up with COVID Candies.

After battling the coronavirus, high school senior Hudson Hale came up with COVID Candies for charity (Courtesy: Hudson Hale)

He “started sketching up ideas, doodling a little bit, was like, ‘that drawing looks kind of funny, that drawing looks kind of funny,’ and then, right then, the word ‘COVID Candies’ popped into my head,” Hale said. “Had a fun little ring.”

After battling the coronavirus, high school senior Hudson Hale and his friend Ryan Westcott came up with COVID Candies for charity (Courtesy: Hudson Hale)

His friend Ryan Westcott helped him design a website he could put on Shopify. Then came the research to find a candy that looked like the coronavirus — and landed on an old Japanese candy called Konpeito, a spiky sugar candy.

Hudson said he learned a lot when he went to order 250 pound of Konpeito. “(The vendor) says minimum quanity order is one ton. Another guy said minimum quantity is 500 kilograms.”

He said he’s already sold 500 bags of $12 each — and all the money goes to charity.

“We’re not going to be making a profit,” he said. “We are doing 100% of the profits to COVID-19 relief, research and response organizations.”