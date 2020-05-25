Portland tattoo shops in limbo with no guidance on reopening

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is known for its many tattoo parlors and piercing shops. But during the age of the coronavirus, those shops still don’t have a definite date of when they can reopen.

The owners of Tattoo 34 in Southeast Portland have been living in that limbo since Governor Kate Brown’s executive order closed shops like theirs. They understand the hardship between wanting to open and keeping everyone safe and healthy.

“It’s not safe if you get the virus. It’s not safe if you can’t pay bills or feed your family. It’s a rock and a hard place,” said Nisha Supahan, co-owner of Tattoo 34.

The owners did say that they normally need to sanitize their workplace, so maintaining those practices during a pandemic won’t be an issue.

As of now, they do not know what requirements Multnomah County will impose before they are able to reopen.