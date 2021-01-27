Portland tri-county region gets 17k more doses for Phase 1A

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After news Tuesday that there weren’t enough vaccine doses for Phase 1A workers in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, Governor Brown allocated more doses on Wednesday.
17,000 more vaccine doses will be allocated the week of Feb. 1 for those in Phase 1A.
The survey that shut down Tuesday went live on January 12. Out of 60,000 eligible workers who signed up, only 11,000 were scheduled for appointments — and even those will take weeks.
There are also 15,000 additional doses earmarked for educators.
Health officials said Brown made the decision after phone calls on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. She tweeted that health care workers and Phase 1A individuals “have always been my top priority.”
- Each county will receive 2,000 doses each (6,000 total) for focused vaccination efforts within priority Phase 1a populations.
- The remaining 26,000 doses will go to the partner health systems.
- 11,000 for regional Phase 1A vaccine efforts
- 15,000 for education/early learning efforts
Public health’s Phase 1A priorities include:
- Individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities or who receive in-home services, other medical/disability individuals, and their caregivers
- Traditional health workers who provide in-person services
- Health care interpreters who provide in-person services
- Home health providers
- Long-term care facilities not covered through the federal pharmacy program
- Long-term care facilities covered by the federal pharmacy program but not yet scheduled and that have reported recent outbreaksOther congregate care facilities outlined in Phase 1A.