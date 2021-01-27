Portland tri-county region gets 17k more doses for Phase 1A

CVS Pharmacist Gerard Diebner prepares COVID-19 vaccine for nursing home residents at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City. Officials are pushing for more COVID-19 vaccine doses as the effort to speed up inoculations collides with a lack of vaccine. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that the city will run out of first doses of COVID-19 vaccine sometime Thursday without fresh supplies. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After news Tuesday that there weren’t enough vaccine doses for Phase 1A workers in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, Governor Brown allocated more doses on Wednesday.

17,000 more vaccine doses will be allocated the week of Feb. 1 for those in Phase 1A.

The survey that shut down Tuesday went live on January 12. Out of 60,000 eligible workers who signed up, only 11,000 were scheduled for appointments — and even those will take weeks.

There are also 15,000 additional doses earmarked for educators.

Health officials said Brown made the decision after phone calls on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. She tweeted that health care workers and Phase 1A individuals “have always been my top priority.”

Health care workers and Phase 1a individuals across the state have always been my top priority for vaccination. Next week, I am committing over 17,000 doses to the Portland tri-county region for health care workers and priority 1a populations, plus 15,000 doses for educators. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) January 27, 2021

Each county will receive 2,000 doses each (6,000 total) for focused vaccination efforts within priority Phase 1a populations.

(6,000 total) for focused vaccination efforts within priority Phase 1a populations. The remaining 26,000 doses will go to the partner health systems. 11,000 for regional Phase 1A vaccine efforts 15,000 for education/early learning efforts



Public health’s Phase 1A priorities include: