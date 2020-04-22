Portland Whole Foods employee dies of COVID-19

An employee at the Hollywood District store has also tested positive, a spokesperson said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An employee at Whole Foods in Portland’s Pearl District passed away from COVID-19, a spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

The person’s identity is not being released. It’s unclear when he or she passed away. The company said it’s providing grief counseling to coworkers who need it.

A Whole Foods spokesperson also confirmed a team member at the store in Northeast Portland’s Hollywood District tested positive for COVID-19. Additional information is not being released out of respect for the person’s privacy.

“The safety of our Team Members and customers is our top priority and we are diligently following all guidance from local health and food safety authorities,” the spokesperson said.

Whole Foods is following steps to contain the spread of COVID-19 by following crowd control and social distancing guidelines, putting up plexiglass barriers at check outs, checking employee temperature and providing masks, maintaining rigorous daily cleaning protocols and closing stores two hours early to give workers more time to restock shelves, sanitize surfaces and rest.