PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are hundreds of doses of the new COVID booster available in the Portland metro area, but tracking them down is a bit tricky.

Instead of pharmacies getting free doses from the government, they have to buy them from wholesalers, and some retailers getting more supply than others at the moment.

Safeway pharmacies had some of the most availability for COVID shot appointments starting at the end of next week in the metro area.

CVS pharmacies had lots of appointment times open starting Oct. 17.

At some pharmacies like Fred Meyer, people can schedule a COVID shot just over two weeks from Tuesday. However, one pharmacist suggested that people who want to get in sooner can sign up for an appointment to get a flu and a COVID shot at the same time. People can sign up for the shots as soon as Wednesday at multiple locations in Multnomah and Clark counties.

There are also plenty of grocery store pharmacies that say they do take walk-ins but there would likely be a wait.

However, there are concerns in the health community that the overall delay in making the latest COVID boosters available will make it too much trouble for people who need them.

“Our hospitalizations from COVID-19 have been rising for several weeks now,” said Dr. Paul Cieslak, medical director for Oregon Health Authority.

The website Vaccines.gov can also help people find pharmacies that have COVID shot appointments available to book.