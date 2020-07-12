Portland’s Lan Su Chinese Garden to reopen

An undated photo of the Lan Su Chinese Garden in Portland’s Old Town. (Courtesy photo)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Lan Su Chinese Garden plans to reopen to the public on July 15, after being closed for roughly four months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An undated photo of the Lan Su Chinese Garden in Portland’s Old Town. (Courtesy photo)

Reopening the iconic garden in the heart of Portland’s Old Town will come with new safety measures. Visitors will be staggered and guided through the garden in a single direction. A limited number of tickets will be offered daily to ensure guests are socially distanced—people are encouraged to reserve their time slots in advance.

There will also be contact-free visitor guides. Both staff and visitors will be required to wear face coverings.

The Teahouse will be open, and service will be limited to to-go orders only. The garden shop will also reopen in a larger pavilion.

“Historically, a Chinese garden has been a haven where nature and mind meet in harmony. We need all the harmony we can get, right now! In providing a safe visiting experience, we welcome back our community for some much-needed outdoor, calm, and inspiration.” said Jane DeMarco, Lan Su’s Interim Executive Director in a statement.

Starting on Wednesday, the Chinese garden will be open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Historically, about 175,000 people visit the garden every year to experience the peace, tranquility and rare beauty it offers.