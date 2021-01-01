Portland’s restaurant industry turns in early on NYE

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New Year’s Eve looked a bit different this year.

Restaurants and bars in Portland, typically celebrating one of their busiest nights of the year, closed well before midnight in accordance with Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Breakside Brewery in Northwest Portland’s Slabtown district usually hosts an annual “Breakside Ball Block Party” that shuts down an entire street. It features pop-up bars, live music and a silent disco. Thousands of people joined in the fun in 2019.

But the party didn’t happen this year.

“For us to be open is a blessing but I certainly miss the giant party we used to have,” said Breakside Brewery bartender Eliot Gronstal.

Gronstal is looking forward to when they can hold the block party again in the future.

“I think everyone has had a struggle and that’s the hardest part about talking about that, for me, because the service industry has been hit really hard but every industry has been hit really hard and no one’s had an easy time of it,” he said.

Amid a year overshadowed by the pandemic and the hardships that have ensued, Gronstal is still grateful for what he has.

“The fact that we’ve been able to be one of those businesses who’ve been able to stay open, the fact that I still have a job, is a real blessing,” he said. “I’m sad for all the businesses that closed this year and I really hope that 2021 is a year of hope and joy and all the fun that we missed out on.”

Nurse Megan Gaylor had the night off and took the opportunity to relax with a beer and a friend at Breakside. She praised the staff’s attention to cleanliness and respect for COVID policies.

“They’re really on top of it as far as their precautions,” she said. “Walking us through, bussing our own table and keeping menus clean.”

Another Breakside patron — Anna Ford — told KOIN 6 News she works in wine and beer sales and restaurants have had to get really creative to stay afloat.

“But I think places like [Breakside] that have kind of always had an outdoor presence, people know to come here — I think it’s harder for the places who have been kind like a small indoor venue and they can’t seat that many people,” said Ford. “I mean the outdoor seating’s great when it’s nice out but with the weather — in Oregon it’s hard to make it work.”

Ford said the restaurant industry is resilient and enough customers are willing to put in the extra effort required to go out to eat. She said the restaurants and bars are a “scrappy bunch.”

“They’re not just going to throw the towel in,” said Ford. “I think everyone’s seen that.”