Portland’s storied Benson Hotel temporarily closes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the first time in over a century, downtown Portland’s iconic Benson Hotel is closing its doors. But only for a little while.

The Benson Hotel on SW Broadway opened in 1913. It’s known for its long-standing tradition of creating (and unveiling) an annual gingerbread “masterpiece.” But the pandemic has exacted a massive toll on the hospitality industry and the Benson is no exception.

The hotel said Tuesday it’s closing through the rest of December and all of January due to a sharp decline in reservations. It’s one of eight hotels in the city forced to do so, according to Travel Portland.

A sign at the Benson Hotel in downtown Portland during the pandemic, December 15, 2020 (KOIN)

“What made us decide to do this is insufficient demand to remain open,” explained George Schweitzer, the Benson Hotel’s managing director. “The global pandemic has really created havoc in the travel industry from Day 1. We attempted to not close our doors, we’ve done a pretty good job of it since the pandemic began.”

But with Oregon’s current round of restrictions and fewer people traveling than ever, the Benson finally folded.

“It’s really become so low that it just does not make sense to stay open,” said Schweitzer.

The hotel plans to reopen around New Year’s Eve. Schweitzer said there are still many people who are looking to get away from home to celebrate the occasion. Reservations are still being accepted for Dec 30 through Jan. 2.

The Benson’s famous Gingerbread Masterpiece is also being tailored to fit virtual standards. Instead of unveiling a new creation, the hotel will virtually highlight its past gingerbread sculptures and host a virtual gingerbread house contest. People of all ages are encouraged to take part in the competition from their homes. Entries are due by December 18 and winners will be declared on December 22.

“You can watch a virtual replay of all the gingerbread houses — or at least the last 20 plus years,” said Schweitzer. “Usually when we do it live we get a huge crowd in our lobby and we can’t do that this year. With social distancing, it’s just not possible.”

While there won’t be any guests checking in and out for the next several weeks, a few people will still be around to maintain the historic building.

“Our plan right now is to reopen February 1st,” said Schweitzer. “The current travel patterns and the trends and the reservations we have on the books just don’t justify opening in January but we hope to be back February 1st. I guarantee that.”