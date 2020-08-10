Possible exposure closes OMSI for deep clean

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI) closed on Monday for a deep clean after a recent visitor may have been exposed to or be sick with COVID-19.

The museum said a person who visited on Sunday morning reported later in the day that they learned they had recently been exposed to a person who tested positive. They then told health officials they have symptoms too.

The museum closed to visitors and day camp for the day on Monday. They will reopen on Tuesday.