Possible exposure closes OMSI for deep clean

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI) closed on Monday for a deep clean after a recent visitor may have been exposed to or be sick with COVID-19.
The museum said a person who visited on Sunday morning reported later in the day that they learned they had recently been exposed to a person who tested positive. They then told health officials they have symptoms too.
The museum closed to visitors and day camp for the day on Monday. They will reopen on Tuesday.
OMSI was contacted late Sunday afternoon with information that one of our guests, who had visited the museum earlier in the day, had recently been exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19. The guest later reported to health officials they were experiencing symptoms when they visited the museum.
As a result, OMSI closed to the public and staff at approximately 5pm yesterday (Sunday) and will remain closed to the public and staff throughout the day today as we implement our disinfection protocols for the museum. Per our protocols, we are also cancelling all Monday day camp activities to allow for thorough cleaning and disinfection. We will reopen the museum and resume OMSI day camp classes tomorrow (Tuesday).
We haven’t yet received confirmation from the health authorities that the individual who visited on Sunday was ill with COVID-19, but we are operating out of an abundance of caution as the health and safety of our guests and staff is our top priority. We are working closely with the Multnomah County Public Health Dept.
At this point, if you have additional questions relative to the local COVID-19 response and contact tracing effort please reach out to the Multnomah County Public Health Department.
