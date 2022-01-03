Post-holiday omicron concerns return to school with students

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The holidays are over and for students at all levels of education classes are resuming Monday.

With students in both Oregon and Washington heading back to school, district leaders are keeping a watchful eye on what-if scenarios as COVID cases spike with the omicron variant.

Washington health leaders said in-school COVID testing programs will ramp up but they’re deeply concerned about what could lie ahead. Most children between 5-11 are not fully vaccinated in either state.

The University of Oregon, Oregon State University and Portland State University all will have in-person and remote classes on Monday as campus activities resume.

Administrators said they will continue to monitor COVID outbreaks and current guidance. OSU and UO require students and faculty to get boosters. UO’s requirement is by the end of the month or within 30 days of becoming eligible. OSU has not announced a booster deadline.

PSU has a vaccine requirement for faculty, staff and students. Booster shots and COVID testing will be available at the Center for Student Health.