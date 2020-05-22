Powell’s soon offering store pick up option

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The pandemic hurt every business, but it especially hit booksellers like Powell’s.

Powell’s manager Bryanne Hoeg joined AM Extra to talk about the new option, how customers supported the store during the pandemic and thoughts on what’s next.

Next chapter: COVID-19 and Oregon’s indie bookstores

No date has been set for the pick up option to begin at their flagship store on West Burnside in Portland.