PPB Chief Resch to address media on COVID-19 response

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police Bureau Chief Jami Resch is holding a teleconference on Friday to address questions on the current COVID-19 outbreak.

Chief Resch will be holding the phone conference at 12:00 p.m. with local media. She will answer questions regarding the PPB’s response to the coronavirus situation.

The teleconfernce will come shortly after Governor Brown holds her own teleconference at 10:30 a.m. At this time, there is no shelter-in-place order for the state of Oregon.

