PPB takes ‘proactive measures’ over coronavirus pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are there to serve and protect. But no one is immune to the coronavirus. That’s why the Portland Police Bureau announced “several proactive measures” to help keep everyone safe during this pandemic.
When there is a life-safety issue involved or if a call must be handled at the scene, PPB personnel will respond in-person. New and ongoing investigations will continue.
But PPB also expanded its online reporting guidelines. When there isn’t a life-safety issue involved, police will take reports over the phone. They also temporarily suspended their presence at community engagement events.
Additionally, they’re also planning for different possibilities, including if their staffing is impacted by illness. PPB officials said they’re collaboratively working with their local partners in an effort to keep protect and serving.
Call the non-emergency line at 503.823.3333. Officers or Support Specialists will reach out by phone.
File an online report with PPB
Multnomah County COVID-19 information
Oregon Health Authority COVID-19 information
Call 211 as a resource to get information
