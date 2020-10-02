PPS adjusts free meal distribution schedule week of Oct 5

7 days of meals distributed on just 2 days instead of 3 the week of October 5

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A statewide in-service day for teachers will mean no classes on October 9 and a condensed meal service that week.

Portland Public Schools announced they will still offer 7 days worth of breakfast and lunch, but will distribute it only Monday and Wednesday, October 5 and October 7. Meals will still be available for pickup at all meal sites between 3-5 p.m. those days.

Meal service will go back to a Monday-Wednesday-Friday schedule beginning October 12.

Portland Public Schools announced September 23 they offer free meals to all kids under the age of 18, regardless of whether they are students or not. The plan is part of a partnership with the USDA and is slated to last until at least the end of the year.

Here is a list of pickup sites: