PPS board meets, in-person learning on agenda

LIPI will begin in 3 phases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Public School Board will meet Tuesday evening to discuss the return to in-person learning.

On the same day the tri-county area was moved into the High Risk (from Extreme Risk) COVID category, the PPS board members are expected to deliver an update on the coronavirus, hybrid learning and LIPI — that is, limited in-person learning.

PPS is planning to bring their elementary students back first for hybrid learning in April, alternating between at-home and in-classroom teaching.

LIPI supplements distance learning. It does not replace it.

PPS will introduce and open LIPI across schools in 3 phases. Madison High School is testing the waters this week with nearly 20 more schools in the district set to enter Phase 1 of LIPI on Monday. Phases 2 and 3 follow in a bi-weekly manner.

KOIN 6 News will have a crew monitoring the meeting and will have more updates later in the night.

