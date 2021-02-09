PPS board meets, in-person learning on agenda

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Public School Board will meet Tuesday evening to discuss the return to in-person learning.

On the same day the tri-county area was moved into the High Risk (from Extreme Risk) COVID category, the PPS board members are expected to deliver an update on the coronavirus, hybrid learning and LIPI — that is, limited in-person learning.

PPS is planning to bring their elementary students back first for hybrid learning in April, alternating between at-home and in-classroom teaching.

LIPI supplements distance learning. It does not replace it.

PPS will introduce and open LIPI across schools in 3 phases. Madison High School is testing the waters this week with nearly 20 more schools in the district set to enter Phase 1 of LIPI on Monday. Phases 2 and 3 follow in a bi-weekly manner.

