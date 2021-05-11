PPS expects to ‘fully reopen’ in Fall 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Public Schools Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero was direct and to the point at a school board meeting Tuesday night.

“Let me say it clearly: it is our expectation that we will fully reopen for five days a week of in-person instruction this coming fall,” he said. “We’ve been living in a fluid and dynamic reality the last year, but unless health conditions and guidance from public health and the Department of Education officials do not permit it, we expect and intend to welcome all students back to school this September.”

He also said the central office teams and school leaders are planning for staffing, transportation, teaching, nutrition, maintenance, partnerships and distance learning.

At the school board meeting, leaders raised concerns the state’s Ready Schools Safe Learners guidance, scheduled for release in mid-July, won’t come out early enough.

Board members said they would push for the guidance to come out sooner.

The first day of school for Portland students is slated to be September 1.

These remarks came on the same day that Gov. Brown said county risk levels will go away once 70% of Oregon residents are vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a statement, Multnomah County officials said they “learned about this new reopening strategy just a few hours before it was announced. With about 61 percent of eligible residents now vaccinated, Multnomah County is pivoting to understand the implications for our community. In the coming days we will work with hospital systems to review data and recommendations and partner with community organizations and leaders who have helped shape the equity approach to our broader COVID-19 response.”