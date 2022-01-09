More Portland metro schools announce closures over COVID

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More schools in the Portland metro area announced closures for Monday because of COVID-related illness and staffing issues.

The 6 schools in the Parkrose School District are closed on Monday because of staffing shortages, district officials said early Sunday evening.

The Parkrose schools — Parkrose High, Parkrose Middle, plus Prescott, Russell, Sacramento and Shaver elementary schools — joined 4 schools in the Portland Public School district.

Parkrose officials said they will let parents know the plan going forward on Monday.

In the Tigard-Tualatin School District, the Durham Elementary School will be closed on Monday in preparation for distance learning, officials said Sunday evening.

The latest PPS school to announce a Monday closure is Ockley Green. District officials said Sunday night the school will close for a day and temporarily transition to distance learning through at least January 14.

Ockley Green joins Roosevelt High School as schools with announced closures for Monday. Last week PPS announced Cleveland and McDaniel high schools were closed, all because of staffing issues connected with COVID-related illnesses. Those schools will also transition to distance learning through at least Friday.

PPS officials said that as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday, 26 total Ockley Green school staff — that are eligible for substitutes — have called out sick. However, 23 of these jobs aren’t able to be filled by substitutes, and officials said they expect that number to rise.

All extracurricular activities — sports, practices, performances — are postponed for the time being.

But breakfast and lunch will still be available for Roosevelt and Ockley students. Families can pick up meals daily from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Roosevelt High School, PPS said. At Ockley Green, families can pick up meals every day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

