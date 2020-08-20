PPS school meals still available with distance learning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though Portland public school students will begin the 2020-21 academic year with distance learning, students will still be able to get meals through the Nutrition Services department.

The summer meal service ends Thursday and will resume on the first day of the new school year, which is Wednesday, September 2. Meals will be available for pickup outside the 38 PPS schools and students will get 5 days of meals each week.

There is a home delivery option, as well. Parents or guardians need to fill out an online form in order to have breakfasts and lunches home delivered. Each delivery may include several days of meals.

Regardless of pickup or delivery, the school meals are free to those who are eligible or are enrolled in a Community Eligibility Provision school. Families need to reapply every school year for the free or reduced price meals.

Those who aren’t eligible for the free or reduced meals will pay $1.50 for each breakfast and $2.90 for each lunch.