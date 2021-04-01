No April Fools joke: PPS students return to class

Students will be phased into classrooms through April 19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This is no April Fool’s Day prank. Students are back at Portland Public Schools. Students will begin hybrid, in-person instruction Thursday after both the teachers union and the PPS Board of Education ratified the deal two weeks ago.

The plan is for the youngest students — pre-school through 1st grade — to begin on April 1. Students in 2nd through 5th grade would begin in-person instruction on April 5, while students in 6th through 12th grades will start the week of April 19.

PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said this plan was the result of months of tireless planning and discussions.

Gov. Kate Brown recently ordered all Oregon public schools to offer universal access to hybrid or full in-person instruction by the weeks of March 29 for grades K-5, and April 19 for grades 6-12.

PPS officials said a recent survey of families with students in K-5 showed 70% were ready for a return to some form of in-person instruction.

