Practice canceled: 5 test positive for virus in UO football program

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday night’s football practice for the Oregon Ducks has been canceled after five people within the program had positive antigen tests for the coronavirus, the university said.

The University of Oregon’s athletic department said all five people who tested positive are asymptomatic. They are now in isolation and are being monitored by medical staff.

In a Saturday evening press conference, Head Coach Mario Cristobal said the entire team would be tested again on Sunday, “which is normal policy anyways.”

It was unclear if players, staff, or a combination of the two were among those who had the virus. Health officials are now working on contact tracing.

The university said these were the first positive tests within the football program since daily testing began.

BREAKING: Five people have positive antigen tests within the Oregon Football program. Head Coach Mario Cristobal held a press conferences without questions on the results a few minutes ago.



Here's the press conference in it's entirety.#GoDucks @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/TJwuOkI4df — Travis Teich (@TravisTeichSpx) October 25, 2020

This is a developing story.